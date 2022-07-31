De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
De La Cruz started the last three games and will head to the bench after going 1-for-10 with four strikeouts. Jesus Sanchez, JJ Bleday and Avisail Garcia will man the outfield from left to right Sunday.
More News
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Swipes third bag•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Homers in win•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Moves into fourth outfielder role•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Gets seventh straight start•
-
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Doubles machine against Mets•