De La Cruz went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Nationals.

De La Cruz led off the fourth inning with a home run to give the Marlins a 3-1 lead. The outfielder has hit four home runs and recorded 14 RBI during his last 10 games, recording a .389 average and .806 slugging percentage over 36 at-bats.