De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Twins.

The 26-year-old was one of the few bright spots for the Marlins in an 11-1 rout. De La Cruz has started three of the team's first five games in left field, but Monday's knocks were his first of the year and he's struck out four times in 11 plate appearances. De La Cruz appears to be the preferred option in an outfield corner over Jesus Sanchez, but that could change quickly if he doesn't provide some consistent production.