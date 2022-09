De La Cruz will rejoin the Marlins ahead of their series against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After recording a .581 OPS to start the season, De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on August 12. Since then, he's flipped a switch in the minors -- his slash line reads .320/.370/.620 over 54 plate appearances with Jacksonville. De La Cruz is capable of finding success at the plate in the majors, shown by his respectable OPS of .783 in 2021.