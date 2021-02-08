The Marlins announced Monday that Scott will report to big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 2018 first-round pick will get a chance to test himself against higher-level competition early in camp, but he'll presumably be reassigned to minor-league spring training after the first one or two waves of roster cuts. The 21-year-old outfielder split time between the Midwest and Florida State Leagues in 2019, slashing .248/.310/.359 with five home runs and 41 RBI across 476 at-bats.