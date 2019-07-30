The Marlins promoted Scott from Low-A Clinton to High-A Jupiter on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 2018 first-round pick has performed at a below-league-average level (97 wRC+) at Clinton this season, but he's found his swing in July, slashing .313/.382/.434 (138 wRC+) across 110 plate appearances. The month-long surge was enough for the Marlins to give him a stiffer test in the Florida State League, where he'll join three more of the organization's recent first-round picks in JJ Bleday, Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers.