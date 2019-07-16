Marlins' Connor Scott: Tearing roof off for Clinton
Scott went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Low-A Clinton on Monday.
The 19-year-old has suddenly caught fire in the Midwest League, reeling off seven straight multi-hit games and slashing .483/.516/.690 over that stretch. Scott hasn't yet performed like a first-round pick (13th overall in 2018) in his brief minor-league career, but his speed and developing hit tool mark him as a potential leadoff hitter in the majors if he maxes out his skills, so this surge is a very encouraging development.
