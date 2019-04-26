Marlins' Connor Scott: Swats first homer
Scott went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run for Low-A Clinton on Thursday.
The 13th overall pick in the 2018 draft has had a rough start to the season. Thursday's homer was his first, and Scott's .148/.212/.262 slash line and 5:15 BB:K through 15 games are not what the Marlins were hoping to see. He's still only 19, so some struggles in full-season ball aren't that surprising, and he has shown signs of skill growth -- his 3-for-4 performance on steal attempts is a huge step up from the 9-for-17 he managed last year. If Scott can improve his hit tool as he climbs the ladder, his speed would play at the top of a big-league order whether he ever develops any power or not, but as a prospect he has a lot to prove right now.
