Triple-A Jacksonville placed De Los Santos on the 7-day injured list Saturday with a left quad strain, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Given De Los Santos' defensive shortcomings, he wasn't necessarily pushing for a promotion prior to the injury, as he was slashing .250/.317/.399 with five home runs and a 30.5 percent strikeout rate through 40 games in a repeat of Triple-A. He has started 30 games at first base and five games at third base. All three of the players (Eric Wagaman, Matt Mervis, Jonah Bride) to get time at first base for Miami have been below replacement level, per FanGraphs, so De Los Santos will likely still get a shot sometime in the second half.