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Marlins' Janson Junk: Hits 60-pitch mark in rehab

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Junk (shin) struck out three and allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks across three innings Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville.

The right-hander made his second rehab appearance at Triple-A after he was sent to the 15-day injured list May 31 due to right shin bone inflammation. He built up to 61 pitches (37 strikes) in Saturday's outing and averaged 93.8 mph with his four-seam fastball, about a half-tick behind his season-long average prior to landing on the shelf. Per Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com, Junk completed a pitch-design session in front of the Marlins' coaching and training staff Tuesday, and if he checks out fine following that workout, he could fill the opening in the Miami rotation in Thursday's series finale versus the Mariners.

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