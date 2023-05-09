Segura went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts before being ejected from Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The veteran infielder didn't like the called third strike on his final at-bat of the night and slammed his helmet down in frustration, resulting in the ejection. Segura is slashing .160/.222/.200 over his last 15 games, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he could get some time off soon to clear his head and work on his swing. "He wants to play and try to get out of it," manager Skip Schumaker said Monday. "Sometimes, guys need a couple days of work, sometimes guys want to keep playing and get through it. There's obviously been conversation on both sides of it. We talk to each player every day about how they feel."