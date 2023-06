Segura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

His ninth-inning blast off Kendall Graveman was huge for the Marlins in a comeback win, and it was also Segura's first long ball of 2023. Miami has stuck with the struggling veteran, but so far the team's patience hasn't been rewarded -- over his last 20 games, Segura is slashing a paltry .186/.250/.271.