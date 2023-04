Segura is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Segura will get a breather after he's been dealing with pectoral discomfort this week, going 1-for-5 with a run scored over the first two games of the series. Jon Berti will start at third base while Garrett Hampson enters the lineup at shortstop and bats ninth in the series finale against San Francisco.