Segura went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-1 rout of the Red Sox.

His fifth-inning blast over the Green Monster helped chase Garrett Whitlock from the game. Segura had missed the last 10 contests with a hamstring strain, but the time off seemed to do him some good -- Tuesday's homer was just his second of the season. Despite his encouraging return, the veteran infielder is slashing just .195/.262/.252 on the year in 230 plate appearances.