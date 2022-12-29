Segura signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Marlins on Wednesday, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.
Segura slashed .277/.336/.387 over 387 plate appearances in 2022 for Philadelphia, though most of his value lies with his glove. Segura has almost exclusively played second base the past two years; however, the presence of Jazz Chisholm in Miami will likely move Segura over to serve as the Marlins' everyday shortstop or third baseman. Look for him to be especially productive against lefties, as he holds a .874 OPS against southpaws since 2020. (.716 vs. RHP)