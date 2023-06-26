The Marlins reinstated Segura (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Miami optioned Garrett Hampson and Jacob Amaya to Triple-A Jacksonville to make room for the returns of two everyday players in Segura and Jazz Chisholm (toe), who was also brought back from the 10-day injured list. Before he was deactivated June 17 due to the left hamstring strain, Segura had been one of the majors' worst-performing regulars, as he mustered a lowly .190/.259/.234 slash line over 225 plate appearances. With the Marlins currently finding themselves atop the National League wild-card standings entering play Monday, Segura may not have a long leash on a spot in Miami's regular lineup if he continues to struggle at the plate in his return to action.