Segura remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Segura will take a seat for the second day in a row as the Marlins look to give the veteran a mental reset in what's been a brutal start to the season. Entering Wednesday, Segura is slashing an abysmal .186/.233/.212 in 121 plate appearances, with his .445 OPS a career-worst mark by 170 points. Jon Berti will pick up the start at third base, and he could soon displace Segura as an everyday option at the position if the latter can't get going sometime soon.