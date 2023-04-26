site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jean Segura: Sitting out
By
RotoWire Staff
Segura is absent from the Marlins' lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's a simple day of rest for the veteran third baseman. With Segura getting a night off, Jon Berti will be at the hot corner.
