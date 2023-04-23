site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jean Segura: Takes seat in second game
Segura is out of the lineup for the second game of a doubleheader against the Guardians on Saturday.
Segura will be on the bench to begin the second game of the doubleheader. Jon Berti will get the start at third base with Garrett Hampson lining up at shortstop.
