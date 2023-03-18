Segura went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's split-squad game against the Cardinals.

The Marlins have gotten a number of players back from the WBC in the last couple days, including Segura, and the veteran infielder quickly showed he hadn't lost any ground in his preparations during his time away from camp. Segura got the start at third base and hit leadoff, a spot in the batting order he might occupy when games begin to count as his on-base skills were a big reason why Miami signed him -- the 33-year-old hasn't posted an OBP below .336 over a full season since 2015.