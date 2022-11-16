site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2022
at
8:21 pm ET
•
1 min read
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday.
Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
