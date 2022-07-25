Brigham picked up the save Sunday against the Pirates, allowing a run on one hit while striking out two and walking one over one inning.

Brigham had his contract selected Sunday and saw his first action of the year later that day, a 10th inning relief appearance with the Marlins up 6-4. He allowed an unearned run to cross the plate, but was able to hang on for his first career save. Six Marlins relievers now have saves this season with Tanner Scott leading the pack at 12. Fantasy managers will have to pay close attention to see if Brigham shakes up the back end of Miami's bullpen.