Brigham had his contract selected by the Marlins on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brigham lost his spot on Miami's 40-man roster during the offseason, but he'll now receive his first look in the majors of 2022. The right-hander has a 3.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 62:20 K:BB across 38.2 innings for Triple-A Jacksonville this season.