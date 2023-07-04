Luzardo (7-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 15-2 win over the Cardinals. He struck out eight.

Luzardo hasn't allowed a run in his last three starts (19.1 innings) while punching out 26 in that span. He's up to 120 strikeouts on the campaign, tied for seventh most in the MLB. The 25-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.32 with a 1.16 WHIP through 18 starts (103 innings) this season. Luzardo will look to keep his scoreless streak going in his next outing, tentatively lined up for Sunday against the Phillies.