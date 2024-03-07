Luzardo gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The line doesn't look pretty, but the wind at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium may have played a factor -- three of the hits Luzardo allowed left the yard, including homers by the light-hitting Luis Garcia and Victor Robles. Luzardo built up to 57 pitches (38 strikes), and through his first 8.2 spring innings he's posted a sharp 8:1 K:BB, a strong sign he's just about ready for Opening Day.