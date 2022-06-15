The Marlins transferred Luzardo (forearm) on Tuesday from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo has resided on the IL since May 15 due to a left forearm strain and only recently resumed throwing a few days ago, so it's not a major surprise that the Marlins elected to move him to the 60-day IL. Even if he hits no further snags in his recovery from the injury, he'll still likely need at least three weeks to get stretched back out for starting duty with the big club, so Luzardo seems likely to remain sidelined through the All-Star break. The transaction temporarily removes Luzardo from the 40-man roster and opens up a spot for reliever Jimmy Yacabonis, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.