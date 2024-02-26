Luzardo struck out three batters over two perfect innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
The 26-year-old southpaw got his spring off to a flying start, tossing 17 of 23 pitches for strikes against a patchwork Washington lineup headlined by Joey Meneses and top prospect James Wood. Luzardo threw a career-high 178.2 innings last year, striking out 208 batters with a 3.58 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, and he heads into the 2024 campaign looking to establish himself as a reliable frontline starter.
