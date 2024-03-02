Luzardo gave up two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out two.
Matched up against Aaron Nola and facing a lineup that featured most of Philly's Opening Day starters, Luzardo fired 28 of 45 pitches for strikes and delivered his second straight clean outing to begin the spring. The 26-year-old southpaw is set as the Marlins' Opening Day starter as he looks to build on a breakout 2023 season that saw him set career highs in innings (178.2), wins (10) and strikeouts (208).
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Tapped to start Opening Day•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Perfect start to spring•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Avoids arbitration at $5.5 million•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Cedes three runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Tabbed as Game 1 starter•
-
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Fades late in no-decision•