Luzardo (5-5) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk over four innings against Seattle. He struck out three.

Luzardo's consistency struggles continue to plague him. Over his last seven starts, the left-hander has allowed one run four times and five or more runs three times. During that stretch, he's posted an elite 46:7 K:BB over 38.1 innings, but he's also surrendered five home runs. Overall, Luzardo sports a less-than-ideal 4.17 ERA, but his 1.27 WHIP and 89:21 K:BB across 77.2 innings suggest he may have been the recipient of some bad luck recently. Either way, Luzardo will look to get back on track during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game weekend set in Washington.