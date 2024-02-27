Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Tuesday that Luzardo will be the club's Opening Day starter on March 28 versus the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Sandy Alcantara (elbow) slated to miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign, Luzardo was the obvious choice to take the ball Opening Day. The left-hander collected a 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 208:55 K:BB across 178.2 innings covering 32 starts in 2023. He should remain a fantasy standout for the Marlins in 2024.