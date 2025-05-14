Tinoco (2-1) blew his first save of the season and took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins fell 5-4 to the Cubs, recording just one out in the ninth inning and getting charged with three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk.

A Xavier Edwards error put the leadoff hitter aboard in the ninth for the Cubs, and Tinoco was never able to regain his focus before eventually serving up a walk-off double to Justin Turner. The Marlins' closing picture remains a mess, but Tinoco still leads the team with three saves, although chances have been few and far between of late with Miami in a 3-13 tailspin. On the season, the 30-year-old right-hander carries a 4.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB through 12.2 innings.