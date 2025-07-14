Marlins' Jesus Tinoco: Close to mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins announced July 7 that Tinoco (forearm) is continuing to make progress with his throwing program and could soon be cleared to throw bullpen sessions, MLB.com reports.
Tinoco was able to resume playing catch just over a week after he was placed on the injured list June 6 due to a right forearm strain, but the Marlins have been bringing the right-hander along slowly in his recovery. As a one- or two-inning reliever, Tinoco won't require an extended rehab assignment, but since he has yet to get back on a mound, he shouldn't be expected to return from the IL until late July at the soonest.
