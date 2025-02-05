Tinoco will compete with Calvin Faucher for the Marlins' closer job this spring, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Faucher took over the job last August and proceeded to convert six straight save chances before blowing one against the Nationals on Sept. 4 and subsequently landing on the IL with a shoulder impingement that ended his season. In his absence, Tinoco got a look in the ninth inning and performed fairly well, going 3-for-4 in his September save chances with a 2.61 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over 10.1 innings. Faucher will likely get the first chance to secure the role, but if he stumbles early, Tinoco figures to be the next man up once again. Southpaw Andrew Nardi (elbow) could also be in the saves mix if he shows that he's healthy and can regain his 2023 form.