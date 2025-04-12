The Marlins reinstated Tinoco (back) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

After picking up the Opening Day win against the Pirates, Tinoco was placed on the 15-day IL on March 30 due to a left lower-back strain. He began throwing off a mound in late April, and the 28-year-old right-hander has progressed enough in his recovery to return to the big club. Tinico appeared in 32 regular-season games between the Rangers, Cubs and Marlins in 2024 and logged a 3.32 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, three saves and a 42:12 K:BB across 40.2 innings.