Marlins' Jesus Tinoco: Resumes throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tinoco (forearm) resumed a throwing program Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Tinoco has missed much of June with a right forearm strain but has been cleared to play catch. The right-handed reliever will likely require a rehab assignment before being activated from the 15-day injured list.
