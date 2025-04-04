Tinoco (back) threw a bullpen session Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
A back strain sent Tinoco to the injured list Sunday, but he is now back to throwing off a mound just a few days later. His progress is a good sign that he may be able to return when eligible April 12, though the Marlins haven't committed to that date just yet.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Tinoco: Out with back strain•
-
Marlins' Jesus Tinoco: Picks up Opening Day win•
-
Marlins' Jesus Tinoco: Serves up two homers Thursday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Tinoco: Rounding into form•
-
Marlins' Jesus Tinoco: In saves mix heading into camp•
-
Marlins' Jesus Tinoco: Hit with first blown save•