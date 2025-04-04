Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tinoco (back) threw a bullpen session Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

A back strain sent Tinoco to the injured list Sunday, but he is now back to throwing off a mound just a few days later. His progress is a good sign that he may be able to return when eligible April 12, though the Marlins haven't committed to that date just yet.

More News