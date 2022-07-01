Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time considering Jorge Soler (back) was placed on the 10-day IL earlier in the day. Wendle has produced a .284 average with two homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs and four stolen bases over 88 at-bats in 29 games this season.