Wendle went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's win over Kansas City.

Wendle has now hit safely in his last four games, going 8-for-16 with four doubles in that span. His recent hot stretch boosts his slash line to .250/.325/.389 through 82 plate appearances this season. The veteran shortstop has five RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base in his second year with Miami.