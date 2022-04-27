Wendle went 2-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

Getting another start at shortstop and hitting seventh, Wendle opened the scoring on the night by taking Josiah Gray deep in the fourth inning, giving Sandy Alcantara and the Miami bullpen all the run support they would need. Wendle has reeled off three straight multi-hit performances, and on the season he's slashing .362/.423/.532 with a homer, three steals, eight runs and eight RBI through 14 games.