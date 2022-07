Wendle went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Wendle knocked an RBI single off of Zach Thompson in the fourth inning followed by an RBI double against Dillon Peters in the sixth. It was his sixth multi-game of the month and he's now hitting 18-for-58 (.310) in 17 July contests. On the year, Wendle is slashing .295/.346/.411 with 18 RBI and 13 extra-base hits through 46 games.