Wendle went 1-for-3 with a double in Friday's split-squad game against the Cardinals.
Batting sixth and getting the start at shortstop, Wendle collected only his fourth hit of the spring in 26 at-bats, but three of them have come in his last three games. The 32-year-old has never really held a starting assignment over a full MLB season -- he's topped 500 plate appearances only twice in his career, with his career high being 545 -- and the Marlins' late signing of Jose Iglesias would give them an option at shortstop if Wendle proves he's better suited for a utility role. That said, he hit 11 homers in 2021 and stole 12 bases in 2022, so he has the skills to be a fantasy asset as a late-round pick if he can keep his starting job.