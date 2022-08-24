site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-joey-wendle-day-off-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wendle isn't starting Wednesday against the Athletics, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wendle went 0-for-12 with a stolen base, a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games. Jon Berti will shift to third base while Charles Leblanc starts at the keystone Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read