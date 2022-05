Wendle was removed in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with right hamstring tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wendle made his presence felt at the plate before departing with the injury, going 2-for-2 with a two-run home run to give the Marlins an early lead. Erik Gonzalez came on to replace Wendle, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Marlins' weekend series with the Brewers.