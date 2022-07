Wendle is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Wendle will get a breather after he picked up starts out of the middle infield in each of the past four contests while going 3-for-13 with an RBI. Miguel Rojas will be back in the lineup after a one-game rest to start at shortstop Thursday, while Jon Berti occupies the keystone.