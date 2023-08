Wendle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Wendle often sits against left-handed pitchers, but he'll give way to Jon Berti at shortstop Wednesday while a right-hander (Graham Ashcraft) takes the hill for the Reds. The 33-year-old's move to the bench may have more to do with the Marlins and Reds getting together for a day game after a night game, with Wednesday's series finale beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET.