Wendle went 1-for-5 with one homer and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

Wendle hit a solo homer off righty starter Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth to give the Marlins the lead. The third baseman is having a bit of a down year offensively in his first season with the Marlins - his .248 average and .352 slugging percentage are the lowest they've been since 2019; however, he has a 12.8 percent strikeout rate in 2022, the lowest it's ever been in the 32-year-old's career.