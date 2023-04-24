site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Goes through full workout
RotoWire Staff
Wendle (intercostal) went through a full workout Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Wendle looks to be game-ready at this point as he works his way back from a right intercostal strain. The veteran infielder figures to need a few rehab games before being activated.
