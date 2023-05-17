site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Heads to bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Wendle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
With lefty MacKenzie Gore twirling for the Nationals, the lefty-hitting Wendle will hit the bench Wednesday. The righty-hitting Jon Berti will step in for Wendle at shortstop.
