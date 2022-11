Wendle's $6.6 million mutual option was declined by Miami on Tuesday, but he remains with the team for his final year of arbitration eligibility, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins still retain team control over Wendle and likely expect to be able to bring him back at a lower salary. He's coming off a down season in which he hit .259/.297/.360 but should be able to continue filling a part-time role.