Wendle remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to hamstring soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Don Mattingly previously said Monday that Wendle was dealing with general soreness, but McPherson's report provides more clarity on the nature of the infielder's injury. The lefty-hitting Wendle will end up missing the entire three-game series against Arizona due to the hamstring issue, though there's a good chance he would have sat out Wednesday regardless of his health with southpaw Madison Bumgarner on the hill for the Diamondbacks. The Marlins are still viewing Wendle's sore hamstring as a minor concern that won't result in him going on the injured list, but he may need to make it back in the lineup at some point within the next two days for that to become a reality.